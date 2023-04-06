Business Analytics Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 132.1 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 8%

Business Analytics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Business Analytics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global business analytics market size reached US$ 82.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 132.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2023-2028.

Business analytics (BA) refers to the methodical and iterative study of organizational data via statistical and operational analysis. It utilizes data mining, data aggregation, text mining, data visualization, sequence identification, etc. The business analytical tools are commonly used by organizations to conduct predictive analysis, query reporting, location intelligence, content analysis, data warehousing, enterprise performance management, etc., and understand complex data sets, underlying patterns, micro-segment the data, etc. Furthermore, they incorporate the principles of deep learning, information systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide an accurate analysis. Based on those predictions, innovative solutions are formulated to make data-driven decisions and give organizations a competitive edge.

Market Trends

The rising utilization of cloud computing is primarily driving the business analytics market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud-enabled BA tools that assist in the real-time analysis of data with enhanced cost and time efficiency is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from conventionally used spreadsheet modeling and manual calculations towards advanced tools, such as descriptive, diagnostic, and predictive business analytics, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the escalating demand for business analytics among finance-based security agencies for inspection, monitoring, and preventing fraudulent activities related to large-value accounts is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies and big data is anticipated to fuel the business analytics market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Adobe Systems Incorporated

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of software, deployment type, end user, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Software:

Query, Reporting and Analysis Tools

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Location Intelligence

Content Analytics

Data Warehousing Platform

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

