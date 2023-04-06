Pressure Washer Market Analysis 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Pressure Washer Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pressure Washer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global pressure washer market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

A pressure washer represents a mechanical spraying device used for cleaning, washing, and scrubbing hard stains from floors or other surfaces. It consists of an electric motor, high-pressure pump, filter, pressure-resistant hose, numerous cleaning attachments, etc. The water is pumped from a reservoir and is ejected from the washer outlet with extremely high pressure. As compared to traditional washers and detergents, pressure washers are more cost-effective and can effectively remove stains of mud, dirt, and grime from the surface of automobiles, buildings, furniture, roads, etc. Consequently, they find wide-ranging applications in several sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, etc.

Market Trends

The inflating urbanization levels and the increasing consumer awareness towards the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene are among the key factors stimulating the pressure washer market. Moreover, the rising number of professional cleaning startups across countries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing utilization of pressure washers in the commercial sector for deep cleaning patios, roofs, walls, home exteriors, roads, gardens, etc., to remove dirt and other stains is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electric pressure washers is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, they are energy efficient and highly portable to operate on cordless batteries, which is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, the introduction of variants that can be used in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to clean bacteria and other microorganisms from kitchen counters and equipment and continuous improvements in infrastructural developments are anticipated to fuel the pressure washer market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

AR North America

Briggs & Stratton

Campbell Hausfeld

FNA Group

Generac Holdings

MI-T-M Corporation

Nilfisk Group

Ryobi

Simpson

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of power source, output, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Power Source:

Electricity Based

Gas Based

Fuel Based

Breakup by Output:

Upto 1500 PSI

1501 to 3000 PSI

3001 to 4000 PSI

Above 4000 PSI

Breakup by Application:

Car Washer

Garden Washer

Home Exterior Washer

Floor Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

