Virus Filtration Market Research Report 2023, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virus Filtration Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global virus filtration market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

Virus filtration refers to a robust and effective virus clearance technology used in the manufacturing of biological therapeutics and plasma-derived product drug substances. It consists of a polymeric membrane barrier to retain virus particles on the surface and within the pores of the membrane from biotech and plasma processes. It provides a critical defense mechanism against the introduction of adventitious viruses into a different class of medicines.

Market Trends

Biological therapeutic products are generally produced using mammalian cell lines or human plasma, which increases the risk of contamination. This, in confluence with the rising need for therapeutic products on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, represents one of the key factors driving the demand for virus filtration solutions across the globe. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to ensure the virological safety of biological therapeutics. This is encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to integrate virus filtration methods to evaluate and mitigate the risks of virus contamination.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Clean Cells

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Consumables

Kits and Reagents

Others

Instruments

Filtration Systems

Chromatography Systems

Services

Breakup by Application:

Biologicals

Vaccines and Therapeutics

Blood and Blood Products

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

Others

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

