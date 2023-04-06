Virus Filtration Market Research Report 2023, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

There were 235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,357 in the last 365 days.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virus Filtration Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global virus filtration market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.
Virus filtration refers to a robust and effective virus clearance technology used in the manufacturing of biological therapeutics and plasma-derived product drug substances. It consists of a polymeric membrane barrier to retain virus particles on the surface and within the pores of the membrane from biotech and plasma processes. It provides a critical defense mechanism against the introduction of adventitious viruses into a different class of medicines.
Market Trends
Biological therapeutic products are generally produced using mammalian cell lines or human plasma, which increases the risk of contamination. This, in confluence with the rising need for therapeutic products on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, represents one of the key factors driving the demand for virus filtration solutions across the globe. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to ensure the virological safety of biological therapeutics. This is encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to integrate virus filtration methods to evaluate and mitigate the risks of virus contamination.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
Charles River Laboratories Inc.
Clean Cells
Danaher Corporation
Merck KGaA
Sartorius AG,
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end use and geography.
Breakup by Product:
Consumables
Kits and Reagents
Others
Instruments
Filtration Systems
Chromatography Systems
Services
Breakup by Application:
Biologicals
Vaccines and Therapeutics
Blood and Blood Products
Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
Others
Medical Devices
Water Purification
Air Purification
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
