Transfer Membrane Market – High Prevalence of Target Diseases across the Rapid R&D Activities in Proteomics Filed-BY PMI

Transfer Membrane Market, By Type (Nitrocellulose Transfer Membranes, PVDF Transfer Membranes, and Nylon Transfer Membranes)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The transfer membrane market accounted for US$174.5 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$229.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.8%.
The report "Global Transfer Membrane Market, By Type (Nitrocellulose Transfer Membranes, PVDF Transfer Membranes, and Nylon Transfer Membranes), By Transfer Method (Semi-Dry Electrotransfer, Dry Electrotransfer, Tank Electrotransfer, and Others), By Application (Western Blotting, Southern Blotting, Northern Blotting, Protein Sequencing & Amino Acid Analysis, and Others), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
• In July 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched powerful invitrogen iBright 1500 Imaging System Series for western blot and gel imaging.
• In May 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. announced the launch of StarBright Blue 520 Fluorescent Secondary Antibodies, fluorescent dye–labeled secondary antibodies for use in multiplex western blotting.
• Cell Biosciences, Inc., a provider of innovative protein analysis tools to life science researchers, announced the launch of the latest addition to their premier line of next-generation imaging products, the FluorChem M MultiFluor system. This new platform combines highly-sensitive quantitative detection of multicolor fluorescent Western blots with key ease-of-use features aimed at simplifying the laboratory imaging process.
Government funding agencies and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly funding various clinical trials. As per the data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association 2015, the number of clinical trials sponsored by NIH was 1,048 and 6,550 by pharma companies. In the U.K., the government funds health-related research through organizations such as the Medical Research Council (MRC) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). These organizations also help to fund cancer research nationally through the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI). In the U.S, NCI funds around half of all cancer trials. According to American Research, investment in health and medical R&D grew by 13.3% from 2013 to 2015 in the U.S.
Conversely, the availability of the alternative technologies for the protein transfer associated with high efficiency and automation are expected to restrain the target market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the high cost of software implementation, data privacy issues, lack of skilled professionals, and low awareness about the software are key factors hampering the growth of the market.
The global transfer membrane market accounted for US$174.5 Million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$229.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, transfer method, application, end-user, and region.
• Depending upon type, PVDF membrane segment dominated the target market in 2019, owing to its attributed benefits such as better chemical compatibility, protein retention, strength, and broad applications in western blotting.
• Depending upon the transfer method, the worldwide industry is categorized into semi-dry electrotransfer, dry electrotransfer, tank electrotransfer, and others. The tank electrotransfer segment dominated the transfer membrane market in 2019.
• In terms of application, the western blotting segment projected to grow at notable rates, owing to rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, allergies, and infectious diseases along with availability of products.
• By end-user, the academic and research institutes segment is projected to command for the highest share of the transfer membrane market in 2019. This is because of growing financial support from government as well as private institutes for life science research in various nations.
• By region, North America accounted for the major share in 2019, owing to the presence of prominent transfer member manufacturers in this region. The region is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increased funding from both government and private vendors in order to support life science research in the region. In addition, the most important reason for driving the growth of the transfer membrane market is the rising prevalence of diseases in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for the second-largest position in the global transfer membrane market, due to the increased funding to support preclinical researches.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
Amniotic Membrane Market- By Product (Lyophilization and Cryopreserved), By Application (Ophthalmology, Surgical Wounds, and Others), and By End User (Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Research Centers & Laboratory), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2029
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market- By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger), By Technology Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel cell, and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here