Sukuk Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 2,276 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 16.2%

Sukuk Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sukuk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global sukuk market size reached US$ 915 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,276 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2023-2028.

A Sukuk refers to the financial certificate that is issued in Islamic countries to represent the share of ownership in a portfolio of eligible or existing assets. It offers the investor proof of possession in an underlying asset and several financial obligations while conducting trade and other commercial activities. Furthermore, Islamic law prohibits the lending of money with interest payments, thereby forbidding the use of conventional bonds for financial transactions. Consequently, sukuk is used as an alternative, which does not display any debt obligation as the issuer utilizes the proceeds from the certificate to purchase an asset.

Request Free Sample Report https://www.imarcgroup.com/sukuk-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The inflating levels of urbanization in the Middle Eastern countries are primarily driving the sukuk market. Additionally, the increasing number of cross-border transactions is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies for establishing sophisticated Shariah-compliant financial institutions with innovative products and services is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, various Islamic banking institutions are seeking strategic partnerships with foreign organization to participate in trade with other countries, which is also propelling the demand for sukuk. Apart from this, the rising investments in analytics that can offer better user experience and customized variants to the customers, on account of the widespread adoption of online transaction models, are anticipated to fuel the sukuk market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2263&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Baraka Banking Group

Al-Rajhi Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Dubai Islamic Bank

HSBC Holdings Plc

Kuwait Finance House

Malayan Banking Berhad

Qatar International Islamic Bank

RHB Bank Berhad

Samba Financial Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of sukuk type, currency, issuer type and geography.

Breakup by Sukuk Type:

Murabahah Sukuk

Salam Sukuk

Istisna Sukuk

Ijarah Sukuk

Musharakah Sukuk

Mudarabah Sukuk

Hybrid Sukuk

Others

Breakup by Currency:

Turkish Lira

Indonesian Rupiah

Saudi Riyal

Kuwaiti Dinar

Malaysian Ringgit

United States Dollar

Others

Breakup by Issuer Type:

Sovereign

Corporate

Financial Institutions

Quasi-Sovereign

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584996861/consumer-credit-market-report-to-2027-a-13-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/587093551/crowdfunding-market-report-to-2027-a-25-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/591004303/cryptocurrency-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-32-420-billion-by-2027-cagr-58-4

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/604977728/mobile-phone-insurance-market-size-worth-55-9-billion-by-2027-research-report

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/578773723/cyber-insurance-market-size-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2022-27

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/600715284/health-insurance-market-2022-size-share-analysis-overview-and-forecast-to-2027



About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.