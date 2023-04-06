New Fine Art Photography Gallery in Nashville Features Musicians and Celebrities

Johnny Cash live at the Fillmore in San Francisco, CA 1994
Portrait of Comedian Dave Chappelle in San Francisco, 2003
Portrait of blues musician John Lee Hooker in San Francisco , 1998.
Portrait and performance photography of legends of music, comedy, and film.
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting new photo gallery and studio has just opened in downtown Nashville. Photographer Dan Dion has been photographing musicians, comedians, and celebrities for over thirty years, including twenty as the House Photographer at the world-famous Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco. Located directly next door to Third Man Records, the gallery features portraits and performance imagery of the likes of Johnny Cash, John Lee Hooker, The White Stripes, John Prine, Dave Chappelle, George Carlin, Debbie Harry, as well as recent Nashville portraits from such local luminaries as Margo Price, Tommy Emmanuel, and Sam Bush. Photos from a wide range of price points and sizes are available, from $50-$650.
Dan Dion’s photography has been in hundreds of magazines and newspapers, album covers, and on the walls of venues around the world. He currently has ongoing solo exhibitions in New York, Sydney, Manchester (UK), Portland, Nashville, and San Francisco. He has published three books, including Amazon’s 2016 Best Children’s Nonfiction book Tuesday Tucks Me In, the story of a wounded veteran and his service dog. He moved to Nashville in 2019 to become the Head of A&R at 800 Pound Gorilla, a stand-up comedy record label. See some of his work at DanDion.com
The gallery is currently open by appointment only and during special receptions, but looks to create hours open to the public soon.
Thousands of images are available free of charge to publish with press coverage of the new gallery, and the photographer is available for interviews and podcasts.
Dan Dion Photography Gallery and Studio
625 7th Ave. South
Nashville, TN
37203
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.