"Diving into the Lucrative Swimming Pool Construction Market: Trends, Growth, and Prospects"

swimming pool construction market to reach $7.39 billion

Swimming Pool Construction Market by Material (Concrete, Fiberglass, Vinyl Liner and Steel Frame), Construction Type (Above-ground and In-ground)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swimming pools are a popular feature in homes, hotels, and resorts, providing a place for relaxation and recreation. The swimming pool construction market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for swimming pools and the rise in construction and real estate development. In this blog, we will explore the swimming pool construction market and its growth prospects.

Market Overview:

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the swimming pool construction market size was valued at $6,773.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $7,392.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market growth is driven by several factors, such as the increasing demand for swimming pools, the rise in construction and real estate development, and the growing awareness of health and wellness.

The revenue generated from construction of new swimming pools as well as renovation of old swimming pools in residential and commercial sites is considered in the swimming pool construction market.

Types of Swimming Pools:

The swimming pool construction market is segmented into several types, such as in-ground swimming pools, above-ground swimming pools, and indoor swimming pools.

In-ground swimming pools are the most popular type of swimming pool, as they offer a permanent and luxurious addition to a home or property. In-ground swimming pools are typically made of concrete, fiberglass, or vinyl liner.

Above-ground swimming pools are a popular choice for those who want a swimming pool, but don't want to invest in a permanent addition to their property. Above-ground swimming pools are typically made of steel, aluminum, or resin.

Indoor swimming pools are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a year-round swimming option and can be used in colder climates. Indoor swimming pools can be customized to fit any space and can be made of various materials, such as concrete, fiberglass, or vinyl liner.

Construction Process:

The swimming pool construction process typically involves several steps, such as design, excavation, plumbing, electrical, and finishing.

Design: The first step in the swimming pool construction process is designing the swimming pool. The design process includes selecting the size and shape of the swimming pool, selecting the materials, and determining the location.

Excavation: The next step in the swimming pool construction process is excavating the site. This involves digging a hole in the ground and preparing the site for the swimming pool.

Plumbing and Electrical: The plumbing and electrical systems are then installed. This includes the installation of the water supply lines, drainage systems, and electrical wiring.

Finishing: The final step in the swimming pool construction process is finishing the swimming pool. This includes installing the tiles, coping, and decking around the swimming pool.

End-Use Industries:

The swimming pool construction market is used in various end-use industries, such as residential, commercial, and public. The residential sector is one of the major end-users of swimming pool construction, due to the increasing demand for swimming pools and the rise in construction and real estate development. Swimming pools are a popular feature in homes, providing a place for relaxation and recreation.

The commercial sector is another major end-user of swimming pool construction, due to the increasing demand for swimming pools and the rise in hospitality and tourism. Hotels, resorts, and fitness centers are some of the commercial establishments that use swimming pools as a feature to attract customers.

The public sector is also a major end-user of swimming pool construction, as swimming pools are used in public parks, schools, and community centers. Public swimming pools provide a place for recreation and exercise for the community.

Regional Analysis:

The swimming pool construction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for swimming pools, the rise in construction and real estate development, and the growing awareness of health and wellness. Moreover, the warm climate in the region is driving the demand for swimming pools, which is beneficial for the swimming pool construction market.

Competition Analysis

The major players profiled in the swimming pool construction market include Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio, and Southern Poolscapes. Majority of the players in the market offer customization of swimming pool designs depending on the requirement of size, shape, and type. However, some standard designs are pre-produced in fiberglass and vinyl liner material. The players also additionally offer filtration, heating, decorative, and other swimming pool accessories.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging swimming pool construction market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the swimming pool construction market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The swimming pool construction market analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

• The key players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the swimming pool construction market.