Recruiting for Good Apologizes for Canceling The Sweetest Football Game Reward

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to self-fund and create sweet kid gigs; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
Recruiting for Good is canceling The Sweetest Game of The Year reward.
Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman adds, "We created our sweet travel referral program to help fund and benefit the kids. The EXORBITANT amount of money just for Superbowl tickets, makes it impossible for us to fulfill referral requests. I sincerely, apologize for canceling the sweet Superbowl reward."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
