“DRESS FOR SUCCESS” RETURNS TO EMPOWER AND SERVE YOUTH IN SOUTH CENTRAL AT LA LGBT CENTER

In its 11th year, this free celebration of workforce development, wellness, and style continues to champion accessibility and inclusion.
More than ever, it’s imperative to be loud when advocating for youth, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community. We cannot fail to include and protect the vulnerable.”
— Laverne Delgado, Executive Director of Freedom and Fashion
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a decade of serving the LA community, Connect to Protect Los Angeles’ free “Dress For Success” event returns to the LA LGBT Center South alongside non-profit partner Social Ripple Effect and collaborators such as Freedom and Fashion, APAIT, Origin Film Productions, Los Angeles Room and Board, and Partynista Events. This event is open to all identities and will unify the community with love and style.
From 12pm - 5pm, guests will be treated to a resume workshop, free HIV testing, food, live entertainment, hundreds of dollars worth of clothing, luxury hygiene and beauty products, as well as a curated styling experience with industry professionals and celebrity makeup artists. Dj Kidd will fuel the festivities with music alongside vivacious drag performances and a special appearance from iconic ballroom scene staple - House of Ebony.
“More than ever, it’s imperative to be loud when advocating for youth, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community. We cannot fail to include and protect the vulnerable,” shared Freedom and Fashion Executive Director Laverne Delgado. New or gently used business clothing donations will be graciously accepted at the LA LGBT Center South and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ahead of the event. More information can be found at lalgbtcenter.org/dressforsuccess.
About the Orgs:
Connect to Protect Los Angeles (C2PLA) is a coalition working to mobilize the community and create structural changes to reduce HIV/AIDS among young gay and bisexual men of color. Their annual Dress for Success event has grown in scope.
Social Ripple Effect is a Black-owned non-profit that utilizes academics, access, and action to create positive change. Their “Conscious Clothing Collection” combats waste in the fashion industry by redistributing unused clothing from branded partners to communities in need.
Freedom and Fashion uses fashion, beauty, and other healing modalities to empower survivors of sex trafficking, domestic violence, and injustice.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.