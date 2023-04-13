“A new view of Tokyo" that will fascinate and move your heart through "Taste" in Milan

Tokyo Tea 丗SOU and ICHIKAWA Taste Collaboration Project: Original Cuisine at "Issei Ichidai"

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing a new way to experience Tokyo through taste: Brand producer Ikumi Ishizaki and Michelin chef Haruo Ichikawa travel to Milan to discover the hidden charms of Tokyo.

Umu Design (located in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ikumi Ishizaki) is proud to collaborate with Tokyo tea brand "丗SOU" and restaurant "Ichikawa" to present an original dish at Milan Design Week from April 17th to 23rd, 2023.

Ikumi Ishizaki selected "丗SOU," a tea produced in the foothills of the Sayama Hills in the western Tama area of Tokyo, as the centerpiece of the event, aiming to showcase the charm of Tokyo through taste. Additionally, the dish will feature "Hachijo Fruit Lemon," which is produced on Hachijojima Island in the Pacific Ocean, located 287 km south of central Tokyo. Chef Maestro Haruo Ichikawa, a leading authority on Japanese cuisine in Italy and "Goodwill Ambassador for the Popularization of Japanese Food," will showcase his culinary skills with these two Tokyo ingredients, creating a new perspective on Tokyo cuisine that will move the hearts of those who taste it.

Ishizaki envisions inviting guests to experience the ultimate in Japanese hospitality by creating a space that combines the culinary sensibilities of both Italy and Japan. To achieve this, she has relocated a traditional Japanese tea house from Tokyo to Milan's ICHIKAWA restaurant, where guests can enjoy a cup of powdered green tea while experiencing the sophisticated atmosphere.

This is a declaration of Ishizaki's commitment to conveying the hidden charms of Tokyo to the world, and she hopes to achieve this by showcasing Tokyo's unique ingredients and culinary culture. During the Salone del Mobile in Milan, the tea house and new products from 丗SOU will be open to the public in the Brera district.

We invite you to enjoy our original cuisine, which features a combination of Tokyo's best ingredients and new tea utensils.

Event Name: Issei Ichidai (Italian: Incontro irripetibile con la felicità)

Organizer: umu design Co.

Cooperation: Ichikawa, JA Hachijojima Women's Club

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Venue: ICHIKAWA (Via Lazzaro Papi, 18, 20135 Milano MI,)

Performer: Ikumi Ishizaki

For more information, please contact:

umu design Corporation

5-12-10-308 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 1600022, Japan

Japan Contact: Takii info@umu-design.jp Tel 03-5369-6396

Contact person in Italy: Mikiko Iwasaki iwasaki@motokolore.it Tel +39 3490942 714

hp: www.umu-design.jp

hp :http://sanjuu.jp/

丗SOUlution (Master Teacha helps in overcoming struggles)