NASEF: Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations - Name change mirrors significant global expansion

NASEF is solidifying its global role in scholastic esports.
With its stellar global reputation and role, NASEF as the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations, will continue to empower students to Game, Grow, Learn, and Lead.”
— Gerald Solomon, Executive Director
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NASEF is now the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations. The new name reflects the growth of the organization and its prominent role in connecting and supporting scholastic esports programs around the world.
NASEF began as a pilot program in Southern California five years ago. Student impacts were remarkable, and after just one season, it expanded to the North America Scholastic Esports Federation to offer its resources throughout the U.S. and North America. Through consistent commitment to connecting play and learning through clubs, curriculum, and competition, NASEF has continued its growth. There are now thousands of individual clubs and dozens of affiliates in North America and globally. In recent years, countries around the world have increasingly turned to NASEF for support as they see the benefits of its specific framework to improve SEL development, STEAM learning, school affiliation, attendance, soft skills, and more.
In 2022, the International Esports Federation named NASEF its global education partner. Since then, NASEF’s leaders have met with and trained educators and government leaders in more than 75 countries. With this stellar global reputation and role, while its cornerstone is in North America, the name no longer reflects its reach and impact. To that end, the organization is changing its name to the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations. The name NASEF has secured global recognition, and the name change is a reflection of that expansion.
Under the same acronym of NASEF, the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations will continue to empower students to Game, Grow, Learn, and Lead (TM).
About NASEF: Game. Grow. Learn. Lead.
NASEF is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire STEM/STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The International Esports Federation has entrusted NASEF with training and supporting its 130+ member federations as they undertake development of scholastic esports programs.
