Fête Bistro by Slay Makes a Grand Entrance in Manhattan Beach, Marks Largest Opening in History

Fête Bistro by Slay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fête Bistro by Slay is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest restaurant. Located at 1017 Manhattan Ave, Fête Bistro is a charming and cozy bistro-style restaurant that specializes in French-inspired cuisine.

The restaurant hosted a sold-out, standing room only soft opening over the weekend, and they are thrilled to now be officially open for dinner starting on April 4th. Reservations are available through OpenTable, and walk-ins are also welcome.

Fête Bistro by Slay is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 PM until close, serving dinner only for now, with plans to introduce brunch soon. The bar is also open for walk-ins on a first come first serve basis.

"We are delighted to finally open the doors of Fête Bistro by Slay to the public," said acclaimed Chef and Owner, David Slay. "Our team has been working tirelessly to create a menu that is both delicious and approachable, and we are thrilled to share it with our community."

The menu at Fête Bistro features a range of dishes that showcase the restaurant's French inspiration, including escargot, steak frites, and bouillabaisse. Guests can also enjoy an extensive wine list that pairs perfectly with the menu offerings.

The restaurant's interior is warm and inviting, with cozy banquette seating and beautiful, rustic finishes. The intimate space is perfect for a romantic date night, a casual dinner with friends, or a special celebration.

"We are excited to welcome guests to our beautiful new restaurant and offer them an exceptional dining experience," said Slay. "Our team is passionate about great food, exceptional service, and creating memories that will last a lifetime."

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the Fête Bistro by Slay website at www.fetebyslay.com or call (310) 545-5242.