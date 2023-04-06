Usage Based Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Allstate Insurance, AXA, Allianz

Usage Based Insurance Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Usage Based Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Usage Based Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allstate Insurance, Progressive Corporation, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Verizon, Travellers, Vodafone, Octo Telematics, AXA, Sierra Wireless, TomTom, Allianz, Intellimec
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Usage Based Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 25.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United States Usage Based Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (OBD-ll, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Others) by Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) by Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Other) and by Geography (West, South, Midwest, Southwest, Northeast). The Usage Based Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 47.2 Billion at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 19.6 Billion.
Definition:
Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) is a type of auto insurance policy that uses telematics technology to track and analyze a driver's behavior, such as their speed, acceleration, braking, and distance traveled. This data is then used to calculate the driver's insurance premiums based on their actual usage patterns, rather than relying on general demographic and statistical information. UBI policies are also commonly referred to as Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) or Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) policies, as they offer a more personalized approach to auto insurance pricing. The UBI market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by advances in telematics technology and a growing demand for more affordable and flexible auto insurance options.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Usage Based Insurance Market: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
Key Applications/end-users of Usage Based Insurance Market: OBD-ll, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Others
Market Trends:
Trend of Try-Before-You-Buy (TBYB) Insurance Model
Market Drivers:
Significant Growth in the Automotive Industry
Market Opportunities:
Rising Penetration of Smartphones Integrated With Vehicle Connectivity Systems
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Usage Based Insurance vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Allstate Insurance, Progressive Corporation, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Verizon, Travellers, Vodafone, Octo Telematics, AXA, Sierra Wireless, TomTom, Allianz, Intellimec
