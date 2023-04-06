Franchise Marketing Systems Announces Nationwide Sales Launch for ABA Therapy Franchise, Bright Behavior Therapy
The brand is fresh to the franchise marketplace, offering a franchise opportunity nationwide for the first time ever.
Bright Behavior Therapy is bringing a highly necessary concept to the franchise market...breaking down barriers so that entrepreneurs with a passion, skill, & talent in this industry can jump in...”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Marketing Systems, a full-service franchise consulting agency, has just announced that, for the first time ever, Bright Behavior Therapy, a specialized behavioral treatment center that helps children, teens, and adults with autism, is offering its franchise opportunity to entrepreneurs across the nation.
— Chris Conner, CEO and Founder of FMS Franchise
The company is seeking individuals who are ready to be hands-on in the business and who enjoy working with people throughout their behavioral therapy journey, according to Chris Conner, Founder and CEO of Franchise Marketing Systems.
“Bright Behavior Therapy is bringing a highly necessary concept to the franchise market, really breaking down barriers so that entrepreneurs with a passion, skill, and talent in this industry can jump in and bring these amazing services to their community,” stated Conner. “For a proven system and great branding, franchise buyers can’t go wrong with this business.”
The company has seen astonishing growth since its inception, opting to develop its franchise in 2022 with Franchise Marketing Systems, a company that has helped over 700 businesses franchise. Franchise partners gain access to a full training program, all operational procedures, marketing tools, and ongoing support. Exclusive territories are available throughout the states.
Bright Behavior Therapy is based in Michigan and offers an extensive list of services not just for the person with autism, but for the caregivers and family members who are in that person’s life. Some points of therapy include group therapy, teaching of everyday life skills, one-on-one therapy, and other vital components to daily living.
According to Autism Speaks, ABA Therapy is one of the most effective treatments around as it is based on the science of learning and behavior. Over 20 studies have backed up the effectiveness of the approach and have shown its effectiveness in “intellectual functioning, language development, daily living skills and social functioning,” Bright Behavior Therapy's website states.
To learn more about owning an ABA therapy business of your own, visit www.brightbehaviortherapyfranchise.com.
ABOUT Bright Behavior Therapy
Bright Behavior Therapy is a specialized behavioral treatment center for individuals with autism of all ages. The company offers a wide range of services and offers a free consultation. To learn more about Bright Behavior Therapy, visit their website at www.mybrighttherapy.com. More information on the Bright Behavior Therapy franchise can be found at www.brightbehaviortherapyfranchise.com.
ABOUT Franchise Marketing Systems
Franchise Marketing Systems, a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency, helps businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including home service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, please visit www.fmsfranchise.com.
FMS PR Team
Franchise Marketing Systems
+1 800.610.0292
email us here