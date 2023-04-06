AWARD-WINNING AUSTRALIAN CHANGE MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY FRESH BY FRISKA ADDS WINS BIG AT 2023 ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE AWARDS

I pinch myself that I only started this business 3 years ago. Winning 6 awards in 2 years means the emotional turmoil of creating something from nothing has been worth it.”
— Friska Wirya
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified consulting start up FRESH BY FRISKA was named the winner of multiple awards – the SILVER Stevie® Award in the EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION IN BUSINESS PRODUCT & SERVICE and BRONZE Stevie® Award in the MOST INNOVATIVE START UP OF THE YEAR – BUSINESS SERVICE INDUSTRY and category in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards today.
The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 27 June.
More than 800 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. FRESH BY FRISKA won two innovation categories.
Fresh by Friska’s Founder, a globally rcognised top 50 change management thought leader, has been honored with two prestigious Stevie Awards for their exceptional contributions to the business world.
The first award, Most Innovative Start Up, recognizes Friska's ground-breaking approach to change management consulting. By leveraging their own proven frameworks and contemporary leadership models, Friska has helped clients across the globe navigate complex business challenges with ease. From large-scale digital transformations to organizational restructuring, Friska's innovative solutions have consistently delivered results and exceeded expectations.
The second award, Excellence in Innovation in Business Services, celebrates Friska's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of consulting. With a focus on agility, collaboration, and continuous improvement, Friska has redefined what it means to be a trusted partner to their clients. By staying at the forefront of the latest trends and developments, and consistently applying the new research and insights into her offerings, Friska has walked the talk and ‘changed with the times’.
"We are incredibly honored to receive these two Stevie Awards," said CEO, Friska Wirya. "At Fresh by Friska, we are all about a fresh approach, a fresh perspective, a bubbling passion to drive innovation for our clients and for ourselves too. These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire ecosystem, partners and support team, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of change."
Friska's award-winning approach to change management consulting is built on a foundation of transparency, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to excellence. With a team of world-class partners and a deep understanding of both the human response to change and the latest emerging technologies, Friska is well-positioned to continue shaking up the traditional consulting model.
“The 10th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 27 June.”
Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 27 June awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.
About FRESH BY FRISKA
Fresh by Friska is a change management advisory firm which is breaking the rules of traditional consulting, also offering leadership facilitation, keynote speaking, virtual corporate games, training and is the exclusive change management provider in the metaverse to many of the world’s most complex organisations.
For more information about Fresh by Friska and their award-winning approach to change management consulting, please visit their website at freshbyfriska.com
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors and partners of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.
