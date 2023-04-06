"Founder of LCT Myechia Barnett DID IT AGAIN 2023"

Always moving forward and pushing others to see towards their future.
VIRTUAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's Change Together Announces Women's Love Within Virtual Annual Event 2023
Let's Change Together, a global organization dedicated to empowering women, is proud to announce its annual event for 2023: Women's Love Within. This virtual event will take place on June 17th and 18th starting at 2pm EST, 2023 and will feature inspiring speakers, gifts, and networking opportunities for women from around the world.
Women's Love Within can be understood as the practice of cultivating self-love, self-acceptance, and self-compassion among women. It involves developing a positive and nurturing relationship with oneself, embracing one's strengths, weaknesses, and imperfections, and treating oneself with kindness and respect.
The concept of Women's Love Within recognizes that women often face societal pressures and expectations that can undermine their self-esteem and self-worth. These pressures can come in the form of beauty standards, gender roles, and cultural norms that dictate how women should look, behave, and think.
By prioritizing Women's Love Within, women can learn to counteract these negative influences and build a strong sense of self that is not dependent on external validation. This can lead to increased confidence, resilience, and overall well-being.
Women's Love Within can be fostered through various practices such as self-reflection, mindfulness, self-care, and self-compassion exercises. It can also involve connecting with a supportive community of women who share similar values and experiences.
"We are so excited to be hosting Women's Love Within this year," said Let's Change Together Founder and CEO, Myechia Barnett. "We believe that self-love is the foundation of a successful and fulfilling life, and we are committed to helping women around the world develop a positive relationship with themselves. We are confident that this event will be an inspiring and empowering experience for all who attend."
Let's Change Together was founded in 2020 by Myechia Barnett, who was living in a hotel at the time, to accomplish addressing specific issues or challenges that women face, promoting women's empowerment and equality, providing support and resources for women's personal or professional development.
THIS YEAR......."10% of all proceeds will go to Angie BEE Productions YEAP program for young authors to become authors & a cancer foundation that Angie BEE Productions are affiliated with..."
Women's Love Within: 4th Annual Virtual Event Offers Inspiration and Empowerment
The 4th Annual Virtual Event of Women's Love Within (LCT 2023) is set to take place this year, offering an opportunity for women to come together and share their stories of love, strength, and resilience.
Women's Love Within is a global movement that seeks to empower and inspire women to embrace their inner strength and beauty. Through this event, women will be able to connect with one another, share their stories, and learn from each other's experiences.
The event will feature a variety of inspiring speakers, including authors, activists, and entrepreneurs. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and workshops, as well as participate in activities such as yoga and meditation.
The event will also feature a virtual marketplace, where attendees can purchase products from female-owned businesses. This is a great opportunity to support female entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.
Women's Love Within is a powerful event that will bring together women from all walks of life. It is an opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the stories of other women. We invite all women to join us for this inspiring event and be part of the movement.
Myechia Barnett is also the owner and CEO of Barnett Publishing, where she helps aspiring authors or experienced authors, publish their books and catpult them into their next.
