PETAi draws attention with its concept of fostering animal love and incorporating artificial intelligence technology

/EIN News/ -- London, GB, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, PETAi, the newest blockchain initiative that merges representations of animals in art and graphics with AI technology. PETAi is what you're looking for if you love animals and want your own "pet" NFT! You can communicate with members of the Pet Metaverse community who are enthusiastic about "burning" technology by bringing this NFT into the community through PetAI.

The project, according to the founding team, is based on the Arbitrum Blockchain, a community-based Blockchain that facilitates the use of AI in content creation. The platform will produce movies and photographs pertaining to animals that will then be turned into NFTs.

One of PETAi's most exciting features is that it enables you to create and communicate with "virtual" 3D pets that have unique personality qualities. This is just one of many elements that make PETAi a special and interesting project that is sure to appeal to both animal lovers and tech aficionados.

You and the creator have the ability to build a decentralized social network where users are allowed to freely share images and videos demonstrating their affection for animals. Users will receive rewards for engaging, culturally relevant, or high-quality NFTs on a quarterly, annual, or event-based basis.

Not content with merely inventing NFTs, PETA really brought its "story" to life by donate all “NFTs & PETA token" transaction fees to: peta.org, the largest animal organization in the world. Here is the spot to share details of abused, homeless, and abandoned animals from around the world. The "PETA Action" team was subsequently created to address the world's animal issues. Also, Mesea - The world's first NFT Multi-Chain exchange platform, will join forces with PETA in the near future to support their efforts about movement.

Why is PETAi the ideal fusion of artificial intelligence and art?

The art world is witnessing a change, as artificial intelligence (AI) is now capable of making and assessing works of art, even turning them into NFTs. Images, films, and music produced by AI algorithms can closely mimic works of art done by humans.

Trading NFT and the advantages of arbitrage

Using Arbitrum to create PETAi has a number of advantages, one of which is its capacity for quick and affordable transactions. PETAi's creation of "virtual pets," adventures, community contributions, and social networking capabilities will significantly rely on blockchain technology, thus it's critical that the platform can process high volumes of transactions rapidly and effectively while preserving almost 100% security.

Tokenomics

The distribution of PETA Token is as follows.

Total Token Supply: 1000.000.000.000 PETA

Liquidity (90%) - 900.000.000.000

Marketing (10%) - 100.000.000.000

Transation Fees:

5% : Add Liquidity

5% : Burning

Contract Address: 0xeAA6180eeC9fFD4b53EbE980ca465Aa38Bfa769B

How to buy PETA?

Step 1: Install metamask or trustwallet in your browser or phone

(go to metamask.io, or search on google for metamask, and follow the steps to add metamask to your browser)

Step 2: Send ETH to your metamask or trustwallet

(send ETH from an exchange/wallet or buy it through metamask/trustwallet)

Step 3: Connect your metamask to a bridge

Step 4: Bridge ETH from ETH mainnet to Arbitrum one

(enter the amount of eth you want to bridge and click on move funds to arbitrum one. wait until finished)

Step 5: Connect to Uniswap

Step 6: Swap ETH for PETA

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PETAi is a platform that blends the strength of artificial intelligence, art, and animal care to offer users a satisfying, enjoyable experience. PETAi has the potential to be the market leader in the field of artificial intelligence and virtual pets because of its distinctive features and robust community.

