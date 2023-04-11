City of Bartow, Florida, Ends Budget Prep Struggles with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software

Double and triple entries were causing excessive work and errors in Bartow, FL. Leaders found efficiencies in OpenGov local government budgeting software.
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Bartow, FL, is ending its manual budget prep struggles by partnering with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on local government budgeting software.
The City, located in central Florida south of Lakeland, used Excel and PDFs to build the entire budget. For the Finance team, the process was cumbersome, time-consuming, inefficient, and error-prone. In fact, the team knew they had issues with double and triple entry that led to extra work and errors. They wanted to leverage a single local government budgeting solution that would reduce manual processes and increase accuracy as well as enhance reporting. They found OpenGov Budgeting & Planning to be the best efficiency-gaining solution.
OpenGov Budgeting & Planning brings to the City a modern online user interface that is easy to use for budget building, performance tracking, and reporting. With OpenGov’s solution, staff do not need to know code. They can simply bring financial data into the platform to build operational, personnel, and capital improvement budgets, as well as create easy-to-understand reports and dashboards. Staff from multiple departments will be able to collaborate within the platform to send and receive budget proposals, track performance, and comment on key reports. For the City of Bartow, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning delivers another benefit—it integrates with the City’s utility billing software, Tyler Technologies Incode.
The City of Bartow joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov email us here
You just read:
City of Bartow, Florida, Ends Budget Prep Struggles with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here