In 2025, Unsolicited Press Will Publish Only Works by Womxn

The small Portland publisher, Unsolicited Press, will release only books published by womxn in 2025.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The publishing industry is dominated by womxn -- not at the top, but they are the backbone of the book world. But that doesn't always mean that womxn are given their fair due. Book by book, men make more money and hold more leadership jobs in the workplace. Unsolicited Press, a small publisher based out of Portland, Oregon wants to help change that. The press focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, they have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world.
Their decision? To produce only books by womxn in 2025. The womxn that they've chosen to partner with in 2025 are:
Fiction Titles
Rosalia Scalia -- Under the Radar
Kerry Donoghue -- Mouth
Raki Kopernik -- No One's Leaving
Robyn Lear -- Ekphrasis as Divination: An Incantation Catalogue
Nancy Christie -- Untitled Short Story Collection
S.B. Borgersen -- Collection of Three Stories
Anne Leigh Parrish -- Heading Home
Anne Boorstin -- No Place Like
Tori Malcangio -- Motherborn
Jane Carlsen -- Sweet Constance
M. McGuigan -- That Very Place
Poetry Titles
Julie Wendell -- Daughter Days
LeeAnn Pickrell -- Gathering the Pieces of Days
Jennifer Clark -- Intercede: Saints for Concerning Occasions
C. Kubasta -- Under the Tented Skin
Elena Barcia -- Exquisite Corpse/Malú Urriola
Meriwether Clark -- Body Memory
Nonfiction Titles
Laura Gaddis -- Mosaic
Allison La Cross -- Small Part of Infinity: A Midwife's Meditation on Rebirth
Lauren Westerfield -- Depth Control
Norah Esty -- A Long Way from Anywhere: Living Off-Grid in the American West
Elizabeth Jaeger -- Stolen: Love and Loss in the Time of COVID-19
All titles will be available as paperbacks and ebooks. Books can be purchased wherever books are sold as well as on the publisher's website.
