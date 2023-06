In 2025, Unsolicited Press Will Publish Only Works by Womxn

The small Portland publisher, Unsolicited Press, will release only books published by womxn in 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The publishing industry is dominated by womxn -- not at the top, but they are the backbone of the book world. But that doesn't always mean that womxn are given their fair due. Book by book, men make more money and hold more leadership jobs in the workplace. Unsolicited Press , a small publisher based out of Portland, Oregon wants to help change that. The press focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, they have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world.Their decision? To produce only books by womxn in 2025. The womxn that they've chosen to partner with in 2025 are:Fiction TitlesRosalia Scalia -- Under the RadarKerry Donoghue -- MouthRaki Kopernik -- No One's LeavingRobyn Lear -- Ekphrasis as Divination: An Incantation CatalogueNancy Christie -- Untitled Short Story CollectionS.B. Borgersen -- Collection of Three StoriesAnne Leigh Parrish -- Heading HomeAnne Boorstin -- No Place LikeTori Malcangio -- MotherbornJane Carlsen -- Sweet ConstanceM. McGuigan -- That Very PlacePoetry TitlesJulie Wendell -- Daughter DaysLeeAnn Pickrell -- Gathering the Pieces of DaysJennifer Clark -- Intercede: Saints for Concerning OccasionsC. Kubasta -- Under the Tented SkinElena Barcia -- Exquisite Corpse/Malú UrriolaMeriwether Clark -- Body MemoryNonfiction TitlesLaura Gaddis -- MosaicAllison La Cross -- Small Part of Infinity: A Midwife's Meditation on RebirthLauren Westerfield -- Depth ControlNorah Esty -- A Long Way from Anywhere: Living Off-Grid in the American WestElizabeth Jaeger -- Stolen: Love and Loss in the Time of COVID-19All titles will be available as paperbacks and ebooks. Books can be purchased wherever books are sold as well as on the publisher's website.