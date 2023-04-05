Submit Release
Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments in Halifax, N.S.

HALIFAX, NS, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will host an event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Thursday, April 6, 2023         

Times (all times local)

10:30 AM (ADT)

Location

Dr. William Murphy Dental Clinic
Faculty of Dentistry Building
5981 University Ave.
Carleton Campus, Dalhousie University
Halifax, NS

Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/68856443863

Passcode: 230406

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

