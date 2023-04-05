Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Customers can Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

There were 2,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,000 in the last 365 days.
Springtime brings April showers, blooming flowers and warmer temperatures. It’s also the time of year that NEX and MCX patrons have the opportunity to assist the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This year, the benefit tickets will be on sale April 2 – May 13 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com and April 2 – May 2 at MCX locations.
The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from May 7 – 13 for NEX customers and April 30 – May 2 for MCX customers. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon
In 2022, NMCRS assisted 42,300 clients with $45.9 million in interest-free loans and grants. NMCRS offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.
