Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,000 in the last 365 days.

Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Customers can Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Springtime brings April showers, blooming flowers and warmer temperatures. It’s also the time of year that NEX and MCX patrons have the opportunity to assist the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This year, the benefit tickets will be on sale April 2 – May 13 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com and April 2 – May 2 at MCX locations.

The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from May 7 – 13 for NEX customers and April 30 – May 2 for MCX customers. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon

In 2022, NMCRS assisted 42,300 clients with $45.9 million in interest-free loans and grants. NMCRS offers visiting nurses, budgeting for baby, thrift shops, financial education and educational assistance programs to Sailors, Marines and their families.

 

NEX and MCX patrons have the opportunity to assist the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This year, the benefit tickets will be on sale April 2 – May 13 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com and April 2 – May 2 at MCX locations.

You just read:

Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Customers can Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more