Women-founded Ketamine Clinic Opens in Santa Monica

Golden Afternoon, a ketamine wellness clinic, is open and providing innovative therapies for patients with depression, PTSD, chronic
pain, and addiction
I have cared for thousands of people in acute crisis over the years, and it's gratifying to see this medication that actually works to relieve suffering and offer hope, sometimes within hours.”
— Jennifer Ellice, MD
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Afternoon, a new ketamine wellness clinic, is now open and providing innovative and holistic therapies for people struggling with depression, PTSD, chronic pain, and addiction. Founded by two women, Dr. Jennifer Ellice and Victoria Webster, the clinic provides a relaxed, comfortable and luxurious setting for everyone seeking help.
"It's amazing to witness the breakthrough power of Ketamine treatment. I have cared for thousands of people in acute crisis over the years, and it's gratifying to see this medication that actually works to relieve suffering and offer hope, sometimes within hours,"said Dr. Jenn Ellice, emergency medicine specialist and co-founder of Golden afternoon.
Golden Afternoon offers an inviting approach to IV ketamine therapy. Patients can expect a comfortable, spa-like atmosphere with calming music, cozy blankets, and personalized attention from experienced registered nurses. The clinic provides a holistic approach to wellness and offers a variety of complementary services to enhance the ketamine experience, including mindfulness coaching, music curation, and the option to bring your own therapist.
Patient safety is a top priority. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring equipment and staffed by experienced medical professionals. The treatment is always overseen by a licensed physician who is present at the clinic at all times.
"One patient told us their treatment was like a year of therapy packed into an hour," says co-founder Victoria Webster. "We are excited to offer this innovative treatment option to those who have struggled to find relief with traditional medications and therapies."
Ketamine therapy has been shown to provide rapid and effective relief for symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other mental health and chronic pain conditions. It can be administered to people who are currently taking most medications, and is relatively side effect free.
Golden Afternoon is located in the medical building at 1450 10th St. in Santa Monica. For more information about Golden Afternoon or to schedule a free consultation, please visit their website at goldenafternoon.clinic or contact their team at (310) 310-8031
