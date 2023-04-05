Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,920 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 18 and 19 in Wilmington and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 19 at 9:00 a.m. at the New Hanover County Library Main Branch in Wilmington. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO:      State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT:      Meeting

WHEN:      Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:    Via WebEx and at New Hanover County Library/Main Branch, 201 Chestnut St. (New Hanover Room), Wilmington 28401

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@ncdenr.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Tuesday, April 18, 2:00 p.m.:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m963bff46245f2cca7a37d4b279af4a31

Webinar Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003 

Access Code: 2435 539 6429

Wednesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m2e23ab85bf539c212775d59cf75f6eb1

Webinar Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003 

Access Code: 2421 828 4645

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 18 and 19 in Wilmington and by Teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more