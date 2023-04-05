Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,034 in the last 365 days.

WEYCO Group, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, WI, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce first quarter 2023 financial results after the close on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.  Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.

To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register please go to: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6d390cf255f45f2b2b307178eda8d3d. The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call.

A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/viwgjf38. Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group’s website at www.weycogroup.com.  

Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets. 



Investor Relations Contact
Judy Anderson (414) 908-1833
Investor.Relations@WeycoGroup.com

You just read:

WEYCO Group, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more