Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Speaker Lineup for Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit South San Francisco 2023

CONCORD, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced the speaker lineup for their Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit occurring Thursday, April 27, 2023 in South San Francisco, CA.

In its sixth year, the QSP Summit is a free conference dedicated to fostering an active community of industry and academic participants interested in topics relevant to QSP. Applied BioMath assembled a speaker lineup of key researchers to share innovative approaches and key understandings of how mathematical modeling approaches, such as QSP, can support drug and therapeutic programs. The speaker lineup includes:

John Albeck , PhD, Associate Professor at University of California, Davis

, PhD, Associate Professor at Joshua Apgar , PhD, Co-founder and CSO of Applied BioMath

, PhD, Co-founder and CSO of Jitendra Kanodia , PhD, Executive Director and Head of Clinical and Systems Pharmacology and Bioinformatics at Xencor

, PhD, Executive Director and Head of Clinical and Systems Pharmacology and Bioinformatics at Neil Kumar , PhD, CEO and Founder of BridgeBio Pharma

, PhD, CEO and Founder of Saroja Ramanujan , PhD, Senior Fellow / Senior Director of Translational & Systems Pharmacology, Preclinical Translational PKPD (PTPK) at Genentech

"Our goal is to innovate drug and therapeutic R&D by empowering scientists to integrate mathematical approaches for decision-making from discovery through and into clinical trials," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "By fostering this community and sharing successes and challenges we hope to have an impact on inventing transformative medicines."

This will be the second time Applied BioMath hosts their QSP Summit in South San Francisco, CA in addition to a QSP Summit planned for Fall 2023 in Cambridge, MA.

To learn more and register for the QSP Summit, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/qsp-summit-south-san-francisco-2023 .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

