NCM Investments: Mutual Fund Provider of the Year Finalist 2023

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for 2023 Mutual Fund Provider of The Year by the Wealth Professional Awards.

Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM, said, "I am incredibly proud of the entire team at NCM as this award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting advisors and creating a strong client experience."

Mutual Fund Provider of the Year is awarded to the mutual fund company that consistently delivers superior advisor service while pushing the boundaries with innovation and industry best practices over the last 12 months.

Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing at NCM, said, "We earned this nomination in 2022, so this marks back to back nominations for Mutual Fund Provider of the Year for NCM. All of which further highlights our commitment to supporting our advisors. We are incredibly proud of this industry recognition."

The winners of the Wealth Professional Awards will be announced on June 1st at The Liberty Grand in Toronto. http://wpawards.ca/.

About NCM Investments

NCM is made for advice. We are an award-winning independent investment manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that complement mainstream funds and ETFs. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we work closely with financial advisors who agree.

For more information:

NCM Investments
Attention:
Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing
Toll Free: 1.877.431.1407
Email: wan.kim@ncminvestments.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

