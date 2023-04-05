Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to highlight federal budget investments in Yellowknife

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,022 in the last 365 days.
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will attend an event at Glen's Your Independent Grocer, in Yellowknife alongside Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future.
Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino and MP McLeod will take questions from the media.
Date
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Time
8:00 a.m. MDT
Location
Glen's Your Independent Grocer
14-4910 50th Avenue
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c0178.html