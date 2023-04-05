Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to highlight federal budget investments in Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will attend an event at Glen's Your Independent Grocer, in Yellowknife alongside Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino and MP McLeod will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time

8:00 a.m. MDT

Location

Glen's Your Independent Grocer

14-4910 50th Avenue

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada