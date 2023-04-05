Shapiro Administration Announces New Funding for Junior Achievement of South Central PA Manufacturing Programs, Highlights Importance of Skills-Building Opportunities for Students

There were 2,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,912 in the last 365 days.
Harrisburg, PA – Emphasizing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to increasing workforce development and manufacturing training programs across Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger today announced $100,000 in new funding to support manufacturing programs at Junior Achievement of South Central PA.
The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant will support programs for students in grades 5-12, including:
“Governor Shapiro and his Administration strongly believe Pennsylvanians should have the freedom to chart their own course to success in the Commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “By supporting skills-building programs like this one at Junior Achievement of South Central PA, we are giving students exciting opportunities to learn more about the diverse and rewarding careers available to them in Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry.”
Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.
“Students throughout Pennsylvania are the future of the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Acting Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Education. “Providing students with opportunities to explore careers in manufacturing industries is crucial to Pennsylvania’s economy and one of the best investments we can make as educators. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program will help ensure students have the tools they need to succeed now and in this ever-changing future.”
The manufacturing industry has historically been the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy and currently employs more than 560,000 individuals across the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro’s budget, which shares his vision to build an economy that works for everyone, enhances Pennsylvania’s longstanding position in the manufacturing industry by funding cutting edge research to spur job creation.
“Thanks to the support of the Shapiro Administration we are helping students better understand the amazing opportunities available in manufacturing,” said Tom Russell, CEO, Junior Achievement of South Central PA. “Great jobs, with great pay, with many not requiring a four-year degree. A real win-win!”
For more information about the MTTC Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in the manufacturing industry to grow Pennsylvania’s economy. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov
Casey Smith, casesmith@pa.gov
# # #