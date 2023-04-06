Fashion and Art Meets Tech: Qingqing Wu to Debut the Roundiverse Collection of Phygital Collectibles at NFT NYC

Step into a world of mystical creatures and digital fashion with Qingqing Wu's Roundiverse, where fashion is reimagined through a combination of digital and physical design to raise awareness for animal preservation and fashion sustainability.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundiverse, an exclusive and unique NFT project, will make its debut at the NFT NYC expo from April 12-14.
Spearheaded by renowned fashion designer Qingqing Wu, founder of fashion studio VLOV, Roundiverse offers digital fashion unlike any other.
With over 20 years of multi-faceted premier-level experience in fashion design, Wu is consistently cited as one of China Fashion Week’s Top Ten Fashion Designers. VLOV previously presented collections at Lincoln Center for Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week, with critically acclaimed collections modeled by some of the industry’s top male talents, including Sean O’Pry, Clement Chabernaud, Simone Nobili, Simon van Meervenne, River Viiperi, James Smith, and Sebastian Sauve.
Today, Qingqing Wu is taking his brand into the metaverse with expressive and purposeful digital fashion, designed for the future. He plans to return to NYFW digitally in 2023.
Joining hands with 3D designer Edith Ho and Qing Hou, Wu has made sure that his project delivers an experience available nowhere else, showcasing stunning 3D art and animation, physical 3D scannable NFT sculptures, digital fashion, and physical garments, which will be displayed at NFT NYC later this month.
Wu's love for the environment and animals has grown over the years, nurtured by his deep passion for the natural world. But nothing could have prepared him for the heartbreak he felt when the 2019-2020 Australian bushfire crisis ravaged the country, killing or displacing nearly 3 billion animals. Witnessing one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history moved him deeply, and he knew he had to take action. As a lover of the Chinese zodiac, he found inspiration in creating digital zodiac and real-life sculptures that blended his unique taste for fashion.
Enter Roundiverse, a collective effort that seeks to raise awareness of the vital 21st-century issues of animal preservation and fashion sustainability. The centerpiece of our project is a collection of twelve mystical roly-poly animals, each inspired by a different Chinese zodiac sign. These creatures are more than just beautiful sculptures; they each have their own unique characteristics and stories. We've designed animal preservation-inspired clothing and props that are incorporated into our mesmerizing 3D artworks, bringing them to life in ways that are both striking and unforgettable.
At the heart of our collection is the Cyclops Roly-Poly, a creature that symbolizes unity, strength, and utopia. But all of our creatures are on a mission to inspire the younger generation about the importance of animal preservation, and our stunning 3D artworks are the means by which we share this message with the world.
Owning a Roundiverse NFT means becoming the proud owner of a unique piece of art that blends fashion, art, and animal preservation. In addition, it supports a greater cause of spreading awareness about the importance of protecting our planet and educating the younger generation about animal preservation through stunning 3D works of art.
Join us and become part of a colorful, wonderful, and valuable movement for a better world for all lives on the planet. Together, we can create a brighter future for our world and all the creatures that call it home.
