New Horizons Medical Opens a New Location in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

New Horizons Medical has opened a sixth location in Fitchburg, MA to deliver quality mental health and addiction recovery services to the local population.
FRAMINGHAM, MA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Horizons Medical has announced the opening of a new location in Fitchburg MA. This expansion aims to improve the quality of life for the local community through accessible behavioral health services.
“I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new location in Fitchburg,” says Vahan Meliksetyan, Chief Operational Officer at New Horizons Medical. “This expansion allows us to better serve the community and fulfill our mission of providing accessible and compassionate behavioral health services.”
People enrolled in New Horizons Medical behavioral health programs had reported improved social and economic well-being, better engagement with preventive healthcare, and reduced crime rates. New Horizons Medical programs are focused on creating a safer, healthier, and more productive community.
Appointments will be available starting 04/06/2023 at the Fitchburg location and can be scheduled by calling 888-999-2041. For more information about New Horizon Medical services, visit https://newhorizonsmedical.org/treatment/.
About New Horizons Medical: New Horizons Medical offers mental health and substance addiction treatment including medication management, psychotherapy, and integrated lab testing. New Horizons Medical, PC was founded in 2009 as a private physician group dedicated to providing the safe prescription of Buprenorphine (Suboxone, Sublocade, Zubsolv) and Naltrexone (Vivitrol) to patients engaged in serious recovery efforts from opiate dependence. Since then, along with other behavioral health services, the organization provides compassionate care to all individuals regardless of the reason or history of the addiction.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Georgy Borisovskiy
New Horizons Medical
sm@newhorizonsmedical.org