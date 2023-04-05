Planacan.io Empowers Commercial Cannabis Growers and Fosters Smarter Cannabis Cultivation with Innovative Scheduling Software

Planacan.io is an American technology company and creator of a revolutionary SaaS that is helping commercial growers gain robust data and harness it into scaling their respective businesses.

Launching a cannabis cultivation business is the easy part. Managing all of its operations, tackling scaling issues, and ensuring that each cog in the system is contributing to the business’s prosperity is a difficult hurdle many commercial growers are struggling to pass.

PlanaCan, a premier American technology company came to the scene with a comprehensive solution aiming to solve all the challenges growers are faced with daily – finding experienced crew, optimizing productivity, and striving to continuously improve the quality of each grow.

PlanaCan is a scheduling software for cultivators; a SaaS-based solution offering customizable grow templates, comprehensive task management, onboarding help, harvest tracking, and a host of tools required to fully optimize the long-term scalability of the business using this software.

Proverbially suffering from success, some growing firms become too large too quickly. With larger workloads, a larger workforce is required, and locating experienced professionals that can work in a team can be as difficult as it can be time-consuming.

Additionally, approaching a harvest requires data on previous harvests. Comparing the results is a prerequisite to tweaking the strategies, and many commercial growers simply cannot handle large-scale tracking operations.

As imparted by the company’s spokesperson, “The idea for PlanaCan started with a grow and a problem,” continuing:

“The grow was successful, the operation grew fast. New hires missed tasks or did them incorrectly. Managers couldn’t stay organized with all the new work to schedule. Through a lot of trial and error, pain, and communication, we forged a solution to these issues,” PlanaCan’s spokesperson said.

PlanaCan enables its clients to create unique and fully customizable harvest templates where all grow-related tasks can be timely marked and aptly labeled. As the firm begins to expand onboarding new employees becomes a priority, and that is where PlanaCan comes into the picture.

This software enables growers to seamlessly add new workers to the app, designate permissions, fluidly manage apps, and oversee all relevant operations hands-free.

Notifications are an integral component of PlanaCan, as they foster clear and transparent communication and enable clients to schedule a variety of tasks in advance. As soon as designated tasks are completed, notifications and alerts pop up on the cannabis grow software’s feed, giving instant feedback and important data required to craft new plans.

PlanaCan’s spokesperson conveys that the firm strives to provide cannabis growers comprehensive, well-rounded cultivation software that can streamline and simplify the majority, if not all, tasks that are manually either too time-consuming or downright impossible, stating:

“Our mission is to provide you with the cultivation software you need to organize, track, and schedule each harvest in your grow, increase accountability with employees, and empower you to make better decisions for your business, every single day,” said the firm’s spokesperson.

More information about Planacan.io is available on the company’s official website.

Disclaimer: The products and services mentioned in this press release are intended for use in the cultivation of hemp plants containing no more than 0.3% THC, as per the 2018 Farm Bill. PlanaCan.io does not endorse or support the cultivation, distribution, or sale of marijuana containing THC levels above the legal limit, and all clients are required to operate within the bounds of applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

