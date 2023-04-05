The Padel Guide of the Netherlands: An Ultimate Resource for All Things Padel

The Padel Guide of the Netherlands is a comprehensive website that offers the latest news, information, and court locations throughout the Netherlands. The guide is constantly updated to provide the most up-to-date information and lists all areas where padel can be played in the Netherlands, along with suppliers, trainers, products, brands, and shops.

Founded by Mark Ros - Passion for Padel, and published by Rob Kappert - Rob Kappert Uitgeverbemiddeling, the first edition of the Padel Guide was released in January 2020, followed by the second edition in January 2021. The Padel Guide has continued to expand and now includes the comprehensive website Padelgids.nl, which offers a wealth of information about padel in the Netherlands.

The Padel Guide is now wholly owned by Ster Software BV and is constantly updated to provide the latest information to its users. The guide lists all locations where padel can be played in the Netherlands and suppliers of padel courts and associated services/products, trainers/schools, products, brands, and shops.

The guide is also available in a monthly digital edition, which can be downloaded or received by email. Although no printed version will be in 2022, the Padel Guide 2021 remains a valuable resource for players of all levels.

The Padel Guide is supported by advertisements on its website and collects data from multiple sources, including its editorial team, job builders, and Google. The guide has removed contact details and other items upon request.

With locations in Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Groningen, Apeldoorn, Hoofddorp, Zwolle, Almere, The Hague, Dordrecht, Enschede, Harlem, Maastricht, Rotterdam, Tilburg, Utrecht, Zoetermeer, Amersfoort, Arnhem, Breda, Capelle aan den IJssel, Den Bosch, Denver, Etten-Leur, Heiloo, Nijmegen, Rosmalen, and Wijchen, the Padel Guide provides a complete picture of the padel courts in the Netherlands.

Recent news on the website are:

- New coaching team for top padel: Two relatively young top players and two experienced top trainers will strengthen the entire padel coaching team. In addition to Diego Mieres, the current national coach of Men's Padel since January 2022, Uriel Maarsen, Milou Ettekoven, Ruud van Hees, and Ivo van Dijk will strengthen the coaching team for top padel.

- The World Padel Tour (WPT) has settled in AFAS Live for the largest tournament on the international calendar, the Amsterdam Open. This news comes from Arjen Jilsink, who reported on the game on March 20, 2023.

- Padel Guide reports that the Dutch and WPT Padel Rankings are automatically updated weekly for those interested in keeping up with the latest padel rankings.

- In a recent article, Padel Guide explores the challenges of playing padel in the rain, highlighting the benefits of fresh air but also the difficulties of slippery courts.

- Blocksock has introduced a new product to the market to combat the problem of sand in shoes during padel. Their Blocksock ensures you will never be bothered by sand in your shoes during play.

The Padel Guide of the Netherlands is committed to promoting the sport of padel and providing the best possible resources for its users. Check the Padel Guide's website, Padelgids.nl, for more information about this exciting sport.

Media Contact

Padel Gids

Arjen Jilsink

0659493969

Kraaienjagerweg 24

7341 PT Beemte

Broekland

Netherlands