SEA Crab House Makes a Splash in Seattle, Poised to Open in Bellevue

SEA Crab House's opening in downtown Seattle in March had such success, the owners are poised to open another location in Bellevue in June.

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based SEA Crab House is making waves in the Pacific Northwest, following the phenomenal success of its March launch in downtown Seattle. The seafood restaurant's popularity is soaring, and the owners are now set to open their second location in Bellevue on June 28th, 2023. The Bellevue location will be the third of four openings planned for this year, with the fourth restaurant scheduled to open in Boise, ID, in December.

SEA Crab House's founder and CEO, Patta Lorwatcharasophon, explains, "Seattle is going to be our biggest location, not just in square footage but also because of its proximity to Seattle's professional sports stadiums. But we are projecting that Bellevue will be a close second. Diners from Bellevue who have visited our Seattle location have given us nothing but positive feedback and excitement when we share with them our plans to expand in their neck of the woods."

SEA Crab House has established itself as a go-to spot for Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces. The restaurant's unique dining experience brings life to every meal, with live crab and lobster creating a wow factor for diners of all ages. The seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and flavors, delivering a truly unforgettable culinary experience.

In addition to its outstanding seafood, SEA Crab House founder Patta is known for her commitment to supporting mompreneurs. She details in her new memoir how she thrived through the pandemic with her new restaurant concept, hoping to inspire other "mompreneurs" to take a chance on themselves. Her memoir, which was published on March 13th, 2023, is available for sale in hardcover and ebook formats.

