Jersey Mike's raises over $1.2 million to support The Valerie Fund

Jersey Mike's Subs Raises $21 Million in March For Local Charities Nationwide

The Valerie Fund joined forces with 125 Jersey Mike's Subs in New Jersey for the 13th Annual March "Month of Giving" campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers made donations to The Valerie Fund at participating Jersey Mike's restaurants.

The Month of Giving campaign culminated with Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike's restaurants gave 100 percent of the day's sales – not just profit – to The Valerie Fund. The total raised in support of The Valerie Fund was over $1.2 million dollars.

Neil Yaris, Board Chair said, "On behalf of the Board of The Valerie Fund, I would like to thank the entire Jersey Mike's team. Being their charity of choice in NJ was an honor we will never forget. As a result of their generosity, the 6,000 children who come through our eight centers each year will have the opportunity for a better life ahead."

Barry Kirschner, Executive Director said, "The support from Jersey Mike's has been tremendous. We cannot thank them enough for choosing to support the children with cancer and blood disorders, and their families, treated at our eight Valerie Fund Centers in New Jersey, New York, and metro Philadelphia. The impact of this campaign on the lives of our Valerie Fund patients and families is immeasurable."

"We were humbled to see how our customers came out in droves here in New Jersey and around the country to support their local charities on Day of Giving," said Caroline Jones, Senior Vice President, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc., and daughter of Founder Peter Cancro. "Day of Giving is our busiest day, and we look forward to it all year. Thank you to our customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners for making a difference!"

Jersey Mike's Subs and customers across the country rallied to raise a record-breaking $21 million to help more than 200 local charities during the company's 13th Annual Month of Giving in March.

Jersey Mike's locations nationwide accepted donations throughout the month, building to the company's Day of Giving on March 29, when nearly 2,500 restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to local charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This fundraising total exceeds the $20 million raised during last year's campaign. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S: Jersey Mike's Subs, with nearly 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com

ABOUT THE VALERIE FUND: After their nine-year-old daughter Valerie succumbed to cancer in 1976, Sue and Ed Goldstein were determined that no family should have to travel great distances to receive superior medical care. Along with a group of close friends, they began fundraising efforts from their living room---tireless work that would lead to the 1977 opening of New Jersey's first pediatric oncology facility at Summit's Overlook Hospital. Forty-five years later, The Valerie Fund's mission remains that of supporting comprehensive health care for children battling cancer and blood disorders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005549/en/