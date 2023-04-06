Rebecca Brooks of Alter Agents Makes Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders List

CEO and Founder of leading marketing research consultancy honored on list that highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies
When I founded Alter Agents, I had a very clear vision for the company – one based on strong, collaborative values that prioritized not only our client needs, but the well-being of our employees.”
— Rebecca Brooks, founder and CEO, Alter Agents
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Agents, full-service strategic market research consultancy, today announced that its CEO and Founder, Rebecca Brooks, has been named to Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders list. The list, which is in its sixth year, honors a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Brooks was named to the list based on her decades of innovative work in the market research and insights space, as well as her ongoing commitment to a strong values-based company culture.
“When I founded Alter Agents, I had a very clear vision for the company – one based on strong, collaborative values that prioritized not only our client needs, but the well-being of our employees,” said Brooks. “At the same time, I have always been fascinated by pushing the envelope when it comes to how we understand human behaviors and motivations, tapping into new market research methodologies and approaches to uncover the best insights for our clients. To be recognized by a prestigious national program just for doing something I love is such an honor.”
Brooks began her career in market research more than 20 years ago, a field which feeds her inherent curiosity. In 2010, she founded Alter Agents with a vision of providing the best client service, the highest-quality insights, and the strongest relationships in the industry. She empowers her team with a human-first approach to business, grounded in trust and thoughtful collaboration. Since its inception, Brooks has led Alter Agents to significant growth, while creating a rich, energized, and balanced work environment.
Under Brooks’ guidance, the Alter Agents team employs a number of research methodologies, such as qualitative, quantitative, agile neuroscience and more, to help brands like Snap, Audacy, Pinterest and others deeply understand audiences so they can make better decisions. She is the co-author of the book, “Influencing Shopper Decisions: Unleash the Power of Your Brand to Win Customers,” which covers how trends such as shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism require market research to evolve so brands can gain more powerful insights.
The honorees on this year’s Inc. Female Founders list cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Alter Agents
Alter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents’ clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company’s immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking River Cruises, Pinterest, and more gain powerful, actionable insights. A new book detailing the company’s approach, “Influencing Shopper Decisions: Unleash the Power of Your Brand to Win Customers,” is available from booksellers worldwide. More at www.alteragents.com. @Alter_Agents
