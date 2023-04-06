Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences Names Keith Tode As New Chief Commercial Officer

Experienced Global Executive to Drive Continued Growth For Rapidly Growing CRO

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting the vital role cardiovascular and heart failure clinical research will play in the life sciences and investment industries, Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS) announced today the appointment of Keith Tode, MBA as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Tode is a global executive bringing over 20 years of experience in strategic leadership roles for organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Clinical Trial Solutions and Global Head of International at Net Health’s Tissue Analytics Division, an AI and ML powered imaging platform for wound care and dermatology research which received the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.

Since its founding in 1997 by Dr. Marvin Konstam and Dr. James Udelson, Tufts Medical Center cardiologists, CCS has established itself as the CRO of choice for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies looking to conduct research in the areas of cardiology and heart failure.

“Keith’s vision and experience is well aligned with the mission of CCS, “said Dr. Lorraine Rusch, CEO of CCS. “He knows how to lead organizations and craft custom solutions for clients and patients that yield meaningful and measurable results. As clinical research continues its rapid evolution leveraging new technologies and methodologies, Keith is uniquely qualified to best position CCS to the everchanging needs of our clients in the cardiovascular space.”

Tode is a recognized thought leader in promoting clinical trial diversity, a key effort in cardiovascular research. He is also a board member of Pan African Clinical Trials (PACT), a London-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is expand access to clinical trials in Sub Saharan Africa.

“Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally,” said Tode. “CCS is on the cutting edge of researching novel molecules and devices that could potentially save hundreds of millions of lives. CCS has a rich history of innovation and a three-decade record of success. I look forward to working with the company and its team.”

To learn more about CCS and services it provides the life sciences industry, please visit www.ccstrials.com