Signing ceremony of new documents of cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - Following the meeting and negotiations at the highest level between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, a ceremony of signing of new documents of cooperation took place.

Thus, 14 new documents of cooperation were signed in the presence of the heads of state Emomali Rahmon and Ilham Aliyev:

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of geodesy, cartography, land surveying, cadastre and remote land observation;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Protocol between the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the organization of preliminary exchange of information on goods and means of transport transported between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Financial Monitoring under the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Financial Monitoring Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of financial intelligence information exchange related to the legalization (officialization) of income obtained through crime, major (predicate) crimes and financing of terrorism;

- Program of activities on economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan until 2025;

- Roadmap for strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023-2024;

- Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023-2024;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of investment, promotion of startups and entrepreneurship;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of tourism;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Bank of Tajikistan and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Unitary Enterprise "Tajinvest" under the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Agency for Promotion of Export and Investment of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Protocol on establishing sister-city relations between the city of Isfara of the Republic of Tajikistan and the city of Shusha of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Agency of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

After the ceremony of signing of new documents of cooperation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev held a press conference for a wide range of journalists and evaluated the results of the high-level meeting and negotiations between the two countries as fruitful and significant.