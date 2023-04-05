Strengthening Sweden’s military defence and preparations for NATO membership

SWEDEN, April 5 - Today the Government has presented investment proposals that will be included in its Spring Amending Budget. The proposals aim to create conditions for the continued growth of Sweden’s military defence and make preparations for NATO membership. Increased appropriations totalling SEK 660 million are proposed in the Spring Amending Budget for 2023. In addition, it is proposed that the Swedish Armed Forces’ authorisation to place orders be increased by SEK 16.78 billion.

Sweden’s defence and security are a top priority for the Government. There is a war in Europe, and an armed attack on Sweden cannot be ruled out. The Government is therefore taking action to strengthen Sweden’s security. On 17 April, the Government will present the Spring Amending Budget, which includes proposals to strengthen national defence and make preparations for Sweden’s membership of NATO.

Conditions for continued defence growth

The Government’s proposals include measures to strengthen command and control, for instance by increasing the functionality of the Swedish Armed Forces’ strategic network and early warning system. These command-and-control measures are being implemented to increase Sweden’s joint operational capability nationally and internationally.

The Government’s Spring Amending Budget also contains measures pertaining to fighter aircraft. After 2030, the JAS 39 C/D will operate in parallel with the JAS 39 E. The JAS 39 C/D therefore needs to be upgraded to remain operationally relevant for the duration of its lifespan. For this to be possible, agreed delivery times and the functional requirements in existing contracts for the JAS 39 E need to be adjusted to reflect the new overall needs. In addition, concept studies of future combat aircraft capabilities will be made possible.

Preparations for NATO membership

The Swedish Armed Forces’ increased funding and authorisation to place orders will also facilitate preparations for Sweden’s membership of NATO. The preparations include strengthening command support systems that are interoperable with NATO’s, infrastructure investments, the purchase of fuel reserves and measures to enable Sweden to join NATO’s integrated air and missile defence system.

Moreover, the Government is providing funds to finance Swedish contributions to NATO. Preparations for Sweden’s membership of NATO also include contributions to the civil budget, the military budget and the NATO Security Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Government intends to submit the proposals, which are based on its agreement with the Sweden Democrats, to the Riksdag in the Spring Amending Budget.