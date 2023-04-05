AeroFarms Dedicates Newark, New Jersey Farm Exclusively to R&D to Focus on Next Generation Crops

New Jersey Commercial Operations will transfer to Danville, Virginia

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Jersey, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and global leader in indoor vertical farming, announces its commercial farm in Newark, New Jersey will be dedicated exclusively to R&D operations to leverage its proprietary growing technology and help solve a wider array of agriculture challenges. Combined with another R&D and Engineering Prototyping facility in Newark, AeroFarms will now have over 100,000 square feet of dedicated R&D space to advance projects on next-generation crops and indoor vertical farming solutions. With this development, AeroFarms will transfer its New Jersey commercial production over the coming months to its state-of-the art commercial farm in Danville, Virginia, which is expanding rapidly to meet increased consumer demand with the number one brand nationwide at retail for microgreens.[1]

“AeroFarms is known for its plant science and R&D expertise, and we are fielding so many opportunities to work on future crops to expand our offerings for customers,” said AeroFarms Co-Founder & CEO David Rosenberg. “The dedicated focus to R&D for our farms in our global headquarters campus in Newark builds on the great momentum of our recent grand opening of our cutting-edge R&D indoor vertical farm AgX in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which garnered over a half billion media impressions and increased demand from interested partners.”

David Rosenberg adds further, “Our Newark commercial farm team has been instrumental in helping establish our leading brand and product offering, and we are deeply appreciative of their contributions. We are very mindful about finding potential new roles within AeroFarms as well as future career placement services for our impacted workforce as we make this transition.”

Through its world-class team and expertise, AeroFarms has a long history of both public and private R&D partnerships to help drive the broader agriculture industry forward. Today, AeroFarms works closely with the USDA, Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, Hortifrut, Cargill, AB InBev, Nokia Bell Labs, Silal Foods, and others, working on longer term solutions for their respective challenges in agriculture.

In Danville, Virginia, AeroFarms continues to scale its commercial growing from the world’s largest aeroponic smart indoor vertical farm, servicing growing customer demand from key partners like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Compass Group, FreshDirect, Harris Teeter, HMart, Marcus BP, Momofuku Noodle Bars, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Weee!, and Whole Foods Market.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables year-round, high-quality production, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™ In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties of plants and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs.

