Goldfarb Foundation’s Pro Series Provides Solution to Low Podiatry Board Pass Rates

Goldfarb Foundation releases a virtual study system to support the podiatry community.
We are pleased to offer this educational resource, ensuring patients can continue to receive quality foot and ankle care for years to come.”
— Jeff Dunkerly, DPM, Goldfarb Foundation Board Chair
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goldfarb Foundation – a leader in continuing podiatry education – has released the “The Pro Series,” a virtual study system to support podiatrists and podiatry students who are registering to take podiatric exams that have a low pass rate.
Recognizing the need to support podiatrists struggling to pass national podiatry board examinations, The Pro Series supports the journey of individuals from medical school to becoming board certified or board qualified podiatrists.
The Pro Series is the only study system available to podiatrists that was designed by an entire team of expert podiatrists. The comprehensive package allows podiatrists to study on their own virtually 24/7 with the ability to access lectures, question banks, and presentations all in one place.
“We are pleased to offer this educational resource at a time when not only podiatrist pass rates are at an all-time low, but also the industry as a whole is experiencing a shortage of applicants for podiatry medical schools,” says Jeff Dunkerly, DPM, Goldfarb Foundation Board Chair. “This could adversely affect foot and ankle patients throughout the country.”
Continues Dunkerly, “We are proud to be a part of the solution, ensuring patients can continue to receive quality foot and ankle care for years to come.”
The Pro Series is available to Resident Directors to purchase for their residents and for all eleven podiatry schools in the United States to purchase for their students.
The Pro Series can be accessed through the website where interested individuals can learn more about the various offerings, including a free trial for podiatrists: www.podiatristpro.org.
About The Goldfarb Foundation (www.thegoldfarbfoundation.org)
The Goldfarb Foundation has been committed to providing the highest level of continuing education courses for podiatrists for nearly 50 years. We offer educational study aids for those preparing for in-training exams, board certification, or recertification. Our patient information pamphlets (PIPs) are a valuable resource for any practice and cover topics such as: Diabetic Foot Care, Bunions, Heel Pain, and Ulcers. The Online Lecture Library is your resource to quickly earn CE contact hours and prepare for your Boards.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.