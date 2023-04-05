Submit Release
Việt Nam, the Netherlands promote exports through digital environment

VIETNAM, April 5 -  

HÀ NỘI — On Wednesday, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, which operates under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, signed a memorandum of understanding with PUM Netherlands Senior Experts and e-commerce platform MISSLINH to support Vietnamese businesses to export to the Netherlands through e-commerce.

Hoàng Minh Chiến, the agency's deputy head, emphasised that this collaboration will help reduce costs and save time, accelerate order processing and expand market access for Vietnamese exporters.

He added that promoting e-commerce would significantly contribute to the country's exports.

Chiến said this MOU signing would be a crucial milestone in fostering research and development cooperation and effectively supporting Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises in exporting goods, especially agricultural products to the EU market.

PUM Netherlands Senior Experts and MISSLINH e-commerce platform are committed to transparency and sustainable development and aim to impact Vietnamese businesses in the EU market positively. — VNS

Việt Nam, the Netherlands promote exports through digital environment

