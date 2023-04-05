The HomeBuyers Hour - Negotiation to Mentorship: A Look at a Multi-Faceted Approach to Real Estate

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

In this episode, listeners can learn about finding the right home, contract signing, home inspections, and legal issues from Kelly Ipjian.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly Ipjian, a dynamic and passionate real estate professional, is set to host a live stream event focused on home buying and selling. With over 20 years of success in the corporate world, Kelly decided to follow her lifelong love of real estate and pursue it full-time. Since becoming licensed in 2006, she has been committed to offering her clients outstanding care and knowledge. Kelly's keen eye for detail and deep local market expertise allows her to find properties that match her client's demands and negotiate the best possible conditions. She believes that being proactive is vital in providing the best service to clients. Understanding the client's needs and wants is crucial, especially for first-time homebuyers. She stresses the importance of providing a step-by-step process to make clients understand what to expect when buying or selling.Moreover, Kelly emphasizes the significance of building a solid working relationship with attorneys, lenders, and home inspectors. By doing so, she ensures that all the necessary processes go smoothly and efficiently. This way, clients can rest assured that they are in good hands and will be well taken care of throughout the process. Charles Bellefontaine says, building the rapport with the client, building our relationship with the client. The one thing that I learned through Business Networking International is first, you got to get to know somebody, then you have to like them, and then finally, you get to the trust point. And once you get to that trust point, we need to nurture that trust and keep it forever because it's so important.Kelly is also committed to staying up-to-date on real estate trends and technology, ensuring her clients benefit from the most advanced tools and resources. As a professional mentor, she is well-regarded in the Realtor community and currently chairs the YPN (Young Professionals Network) for the North Shore-Barrington Association of Realtors (NSBAR).During the live stream event, Kelly and her panel of experts will provide valuable insights and advice on home buying and selling. From finding the right house to handling legal issues, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the home buying and selling process. The event will feature a panel of experts providing valuable information on finding the right house, contract signing, preparing for a home inspection, and handling legal issues.Do not miss this opportunity to learn from Kelly in The HomeBuyer's Hour. Tune in to the live stream event and take the first step towards your dream home.Kelly IpjianReal Estate Agent at EXIT Strategy Realty+1 224-384-5224Joey MathewsThe Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/joey-mathews/ NMLS#1330694630-235-2405Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/ 773-632-8330

The HomeBuyers Hour - Negotiation to Mentorship: A Look at a Multi-Faceted Approach to Real Estate