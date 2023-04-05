COA Expresses Alarm To HHS About CMS Guidance That Delivering Medications Is A Stark Violation
Oncologists Say Seniors Will Face Problems Getting Their Cancer Drugs With Medicare GuidanceWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the nation’s only non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for independent community oncology practices and the patients they serve, has asked the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to withdraw a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document that interprets the mailing or couriering of oral drugs to be a violation of Stark law, the federal prohibition on self-referral.
- Read the full letter from COA to Secretary Becerra.
In the letter submitted to the HHS Secretary, COA details that guidance by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which would take effect after the Public Health Emergency (PHE) expires on May 11, 2023, would place independent practices at risk of violating Stark law for delivering oral cancer medications to their patients, even if a caregiver picked up a drug for a patient.
Allowing the CMS guidance to take effect after the PHE Stark waiver expires would be extremely disruptive and, more alarmingly, dangerous to patient care, particularly for those in rural communities or who face transportation difficulties. Many oncology practices deliver via mail (or similar means) oral cancer drugs to their patients for care continuity, convenience, affordability, and to make the lives of patients easier. For many rural patients, receiving their medicines by mail is a necessity to receive it in a timely fashion or to overcome transportation challenges.
The CMS FAQ, originally published during the pandemic in 2021, indicates that a dispensing medical practitioner, such as an oncology or urology practice, would violate the Stark law if it offered patients the convenience of receiving their prescription drugs by mail, courier, or similar means that did not require the patient themselves to pick up the prescription from the practice site. Indeed, the way the CMS FAQ is currently worded, practices could be considered in violation of Stark law if a family member or other caregiver picks up a patient’s medication.
“HHS must immediately retract the guidance for the wellbeing of America’s patients with cancer,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. “Allowing this guidance to go into effect is courting disaster for cancer patients and others with serious diseases across the country, particularly those in underserved or rural areas and facing health inequities. It is incredibly frustrating that CMS is undermining clinical procedures that have been followed forever and is putting Americans with cancer at risk. I hope HHS Secretary Becerra makes good on his commitment last week to fix this terrible wrong by his agency.”
In addition to the patient care issues, COA notes that CMS misinterpreted or ignored several industry definitions when creating the guidance and did not adhere to the rulemaking process as outlined by the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). CMS’ FAQ regarding mailing represents a substantive rule, as distinct from an interpretive rule, made by the agency without the appropriate notice and comment requirements of the APA.
The CMS FAQ was also discussed at last week’s House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing in an exchange between Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01) and Secretary Becerra. In it, he committed to working with her to fix this regulatory error by CMS that puts seniors with cancer at risk of not receiving their medications.
Read COA’s full letter to HHS Secretary Becerra: https://mycoa.communityoncology.org/education-publications/comment-letters/coa-comments-to-the-hhs-regarding-delivery-of-oral-medication-and-stark-law.
