BC, aka Big Chief, is Set to Release the New Single "RUN IT UP," Showcasing his Creativity

Rapper BC aka Big Chief from Moreno Valley, CA, is set to release his new single "RUN IT UP" on April 15th, showcasing his out-of-the-box creativity and love for music.

B.C, also known as Big Chief, is a 22-year-old rising star in the rap industry with an early release of his tracks "Your Shine" featuring Demarii and "Top" that has already garnered him a considerable fan following. He has his eyes set on stardom, and his new single, "RUN IT UP" is set to release on April 15th on all streaming platforms.

With a catchy hook and lyrics showcasing BC's creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, "RUN IT UP" promises to be a hit with music lovers worldwide. This single truly reflects BC's love for music and how he channels his creativity and lyrical prescriptions into his work.

BC's musical journey began at the age of 14 when he started making beats and writing songs with his stepbrother for fun. He was inspired by J Cole, Eminem, Kanye West, Jay Z, Wyclef, and many others, whose music he grew up listening to. For BC, music has always been an outlet for love, and he pours his heart and soul into every track that he creates.

In a recent interview, BC said, "I didn't start doing music for fame or accolades. Music is my outlet for love, and I want to share that love with the world. I want people to listen to my music and feel something, to connect with the lyrics and the beat and know that someone out there understands them."

BC's unique style and approach to rap have already won him a considerable fan following, and his upcoming single "RUN IT UP" is set to take him to new heights of success. The track promises to be a hit with its catchy hook and lyrics that showcase BC's creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.

With his eyes set firmly on stardom, BC is determined to keep pushing the boundaries of his creativity and talent. He is currently working on new music that he hopes will inspire and connect with his fans even more deeply.

"RUN IT UP" is set to release on April 15th on all streaming platforms. Take your chance to hear this rising star's latest hit. Get ready to groove to the beat and feel the love that BC pours into his music.

BC is pretty active on his Instagram account and his music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. and is open for collaborations and music assignments.

About BC (Big Chief):

BC, also known as Big Chief, is a 22-year-old rising star in the rap industry, hailing from Moreno Valley, CA. With an early release of his tracks "Your Shine" featuring Demarii and "Top," BC has already garnered a considerable fan following. He is known for his unique style and out-of-the-box approach to rap, which showcases his creativity and love for music.

Media Contact

Company Name: Big Chief

Contact Person: BC

Email: Send Email

City: Moreno Valley

State: California

Country: United States

Website: linktr.ee/bigchief14



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: BC, aka Big Chief, is Set to Release the New Single \"RUN IT UP,\" Showcasing his Creativity