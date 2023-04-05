Submit Release
Johnson//Becker Files Another Instant Pot Explosion Lawsuit Against Instant Brands in Illinois

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients injured by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 clients burned by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC filed a lawsuit against Instant Brands, alleging that the company's Instant Pot 6-Quart DUO Electric Pressure Cooker caused Mr. Khadija Karim's burn injuries. The lawsuit was filed on Mar. 28, 2023, in the Northern District of Illinois.

The Complaint alleges that the Instant Pot pressure cooker "suffers from serious and dangerous defects" that pose significant risk of injury to consumers. The defects outlined in the Complaint are related to the pressure cooker lid being removable with built-up pressure and steam still inside the unit.

According to the Complaint, Mr. Karim's burn injuries occurred as a result of the Instant Pot exploding due to the lid being removable with built-up pressure still inside the pressure cooker.

A resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mr. Karim is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. A partner of the Johnson//Becker law firm, Michael and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on product liability litigation.

Questions About an Instant Pot Explosion Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Instant Pot pressure cooker, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are actively filing new Instant Pot lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/instant-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnsonbecker-files-another-instant-pot-explosion-lawsuit-against-instant-brands-in-illinois-301791047.html

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

