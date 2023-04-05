Ian Bernal, the Hispanic Entrepreneur, Wins Awards for Millions of Dollars in Online Sales

Hispanic entrepreneur Ian Bernal has been recognized with several prestigious awards for his exceptional contributions to online sales, generating over $17M in revenue. Bernal's expertise in digital marketing and sales funnel optimization has earned him accolades from top industry experts, including Clickfunnels founder Russell Brunson. He founded Comunidades Digitales, an online platform that helps aspiring entrepreneurs build and scale their digital businesses.

Ian Bernal, the renowned Hispanic entrepreneur, has won several prestigious awards for his outstanding contributions to online sales. With over $17M in sales, Bernal has become a role model for many aspiring digital entrepreneurs in the Spanish market.

Bernal's success can be attributed to his expertise in digital marketing, automation, and sales funnel building. He has been using Clickfunnels to create high-converting sales funnels that have generated massive revenue within the info-product space. His unique strategies have earned him recognition from top digital marketing experts, including Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, the founders of Clickfunnels.

Bernal has won over five (5) 2CC awards and (1) 2CCX awards for hiring over $10M with an online offer on Clickfunnels. Also, he has won multiple awards from Hotmart platforms like Moon, Black Moon, and Venus. These awards are highly coveted in digital marketing and are only given to individuals who have generated more than $1M and $10M through a single sales funnel or offer.

Bernal's success has also translated into significant financial gains, with his net worth now at $8M in assets. His Instagram page, which has over 100K followers, showcases his entrepreneurial journey, inspiring many.

"I never set out to win awards or to be recognized. My goal was always to live peacefully and happily and give my family my time. Your vision must be clear, and everything else will come as a consequence," said Bernal in a recent statement.

Bernal's achievements have made him a sought-after speaker and coach in the Spanish market. He founded Comunidades Digitales, an online platform that helps aspiring entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and agencies, build and scale their digital businesses. Bernal's plans include generating $10M in sales next year and $100M the following year, setting his sights even higher. He continues to inspire and motivate others to achieve their dreams.

Media Contact

Ian Bernal

Maira Zambrano

United States