Shipshape Announces Integration With Leading Sump Pump Manufacturer, Wayne Pumps, a Scott Fetzer Company

Shipshape's integration with the Wayne Basement Guardian HALO(R) smart sump pump brings a much needed and timely solution to homeowners and manufacturers seeking more interoperability and value from the smart home.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a software company that helps homeowners save energy, money and time, today announced a partnership with Wayne Pumps to integrate their Basement Guardian HALO connected sump pump into the Shipshape platform. This partnership creates much needed interoperability for homeowners to manage all of their appliances in one app while reducing the maintenance costs and energy use that comes with owning a home.

It is now more critical than ever that homeowners can rely on their sump pumps to keep working. Severe weather is increasingly leading to major expenses for homeowners and their service providers. In recent weeks, California experienced unprecedented flooding and studies now show that climate change is leading to more severe rainstorms nationwide.

In addition, inflation is hitting homeowners hard as consumers are nearing a breaking point with debt hitting all time highs and facing cost increases on home maintenance repairs. According to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, the average cost to remodel after a basement flood is approximately $40,000.

This partnership represents a breakthrough that the smart home market has been waiting for. Homeowners continue to report that they do not want to use so many different apps on their smartphone, and the smart home market is calling for interoperability. Major integrations are starting to take shape. Recently Honeywell announced AO Smith and Maytag appliances now work with their platform, Amazon Ring announced an integration with Flo by Moen, Samsung SmartThings announced an integration with Google Nest and the Matter Alliance released new standards to make it easier for connected devices to speak to each other.

"We see the Shipshape integration as timely and exciting. We, like other manufacturers, have been looking for a solution that adds additional software intelligence and services to help homeowners get the most value out of our product," said Wyatt Kilmartin, president of Wayne, a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands company.

Wayne is bringing their customers the next-generation intelligent features of the Shipshape platform which include:

Home Assistant Monitoring™ – A team of professionals trained in home management who monitor homes for performance issues and assist homeowners in connecting with - their providers.

Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.

Provider Network™ – Network of trusted providers including contractors, utilities, insurance and manufacturers.

The HomeHealth Record™ – Complete performance history for each system in the home.

MyCoverage™ – Warranty and maintenance plan information stored in the Shipshape App.

AlertActions™ – Proactive notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.

"We are excited to empower connected device makers with a new kind of smart home platform that leverages artificial intelligence and connected services to help manufacturers deliver more value for their customers and capture the potential of the internet of things," said Alexander Linn, Shipshape's Founder and CEO.

Shipshape's App Platform for Manufacturers includes the tools, APIs and SDKs, to make it easy for connected device makers to build on the platform. Selected next-generation features include:

In-app co-branding to showcase manufacture logo and highlight their intelligent features

Prebuilt appliance details page with standard and customizable components

AlertAction™ framework with a prebuilt set of AlertActions

Customizable maintenance management, warranty management and troubleshooting guides

Customizable in-app marketplace cards used to offer aftermarket services like extended warranties and replacement parts

Check-engine light API™ to enable the addition of Shipshape features and hooks in to other apps

This announcement follows the release of Shipshape Development Program, which offers a platform for manufacturers to connect into an interoperable complete home solution and unlock new opportunities for customer engagement and monetization.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient, and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary home management platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home. The company was founded with philanthropy and sustainability at its core and includes a 2-2-2 model to donate time, money and product to help give back to the community.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai/)

About Wayne Pumps

Wayne®, a Scott Fetzer company, is a leading maker of water management solutions, is an innovative and forward-looking manufacturer of IoT intelligent products, including the Wayne Basement Guardian HALO smart sump pump. Upon its release, it was the world's first smart home, Alexa-compatible device to give homeowners real-time control of and information about the operation of their basement sump pump.

