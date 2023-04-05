Small Door Veterinary Expands to Washington D.C. With New 14th Street Location

New Age Veterinary Provider Bringing Personalized and Convenient Care to D.C.

Small Door Inc., a tech-enabled, membership-based veterinary care provider that operates under the brand Small Door Veterinary, today announced its expansion into Washington, D.C. with the planned April 5th opening of its state-of-the-art practice on 14th Street (2110 14th Street, NW). This opening in D.C. marks the seventh location across three markets that Small Door Veterinary has entered, with five New York City locations and a Boston practice that opened in January.

Small Door's model of care reimagines the veterinary experience. Membership costs $169 per pet per year and includes one free exam, same or next day appointments, 24/7 telemedicine, more time with trusted medical professionals, and thoughtful modern facilities equipped with the latest technology. Small Door was one of the first veterinary care companies to become a certified B Corp and the company also works to obtain AAHA (American Animal Hospital Association) accreditation for all of its practices, which is a recognition of the quality of veterinary facilities that only 15% of all vet clinics in the United States have earned.

"After several years building successful practices in New York City, and more recently Boston, we are excited to bring Small Door to my hometown of Washington DC. As a DC-native who spent the first 18 years of my life here, I'm confident local pet owners are ready for our modernized approach to veterinary care and will immediately see the value," said Josh Guttman, Co-Founder and CEO of Small Door. "We know how committed Washingtonians are to their pets and we're already seeing validation by the high volume of early sign-ups."

Small Door's mission also includes being a socially responsible employer and pet-care provider. The company was founded with a belief that it could make life better for veterinary care providers, ensuring: parental leave, no non-competes, competitive compensation and benefits, a mental health program designed to reduce vet stress and burnout, dedicated coaching and career mentorship, and many other benefits.

Small Door's 14th Street, Washington, D.C. facility will be led by Dr. Heidi Heller as Managing Veterinarian and Dr. Craig Randolph as Senior Veterinarian, both of whom have spent the majority of their lives in the D.C. area.

A D.C. native, Dr. Heller has practiced general medicine and surgery at a number of veterinary clinics in Maryland, West Virginia and Washington DC, including running a rehabilitation unit for several years. She takes a special interest in wellness and preventative care, internal medicine, soft tissue surgery and dentistry.

Dr. Randolph, a specialist in anesthesia and pain-control, worked at a number of specialty hospitals in the D.C. metro area, gaining extensive experience in emergency medicine, as well as general practice.

"I have been in the DMV area my entire life and have watched it become more and more pet-friendly over the years," said Dr. Heller. "Our model helps us build lasting, close relationships with our members and makes it possible to provide primary care by your veterinarian when you need it."

Small Door Veterinary will be opening a second D.C. practice in the Navy Yard district in April. To be one of the first to experience the Small Door difference in the D.C. area, visit: smalldoorvet.com/locations/washington-dc/14th-st.

About Small Door

Small Door is a membership-based and technology-powered veterinary care platform designed with human standards that is better for pets, pet owners, and veterinarians. Small Door has evolved the relationship between pet owners and care providers through a reimagined experience that lowers barriers to care, provides greater convenience, and offers inviting spaces that make visits more enjoyable. Small Door is building the trusted brand in veterinary as a Certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation — currently operating six veterinary practices across New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C. To learn more about Small Door, visit www.smalldoorvet.com or visit Small Door on Instagram at @smalldoorvet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005185/en/