The Founder Of Stoic Money, Vittorio Rigato, And His History In The Financial Industry

With over eight years in the business and a seven-figure portfolio under his management, Vittorio Rigato is an experienced professional in the financial world. His accomplishments are fueled by his passion and extensive pursuit of knowledge and experience.

Vittorio Rigato is more than just the founder of the financial coaching company, Stoic Money. He has a history of seeking out an extensive education worldwide and applying that academic knowledge to success in the financial industry.

Vittorio Rigato’s educational history

Vittorio Rigato holds numerous degrees that have contributed to his expertise. His master's degree was obtained at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Germany. This school is recognized as one of the leading business schools in Europe and offered him an excellent degree program.

He went on to spend a semester at London Business School, where he honed his skills in systematic investments and security analysis. Rigato then took it a step further to gain knowledge in the financial industry at the renowned Harvard Business School.

Vittorio Rigato's financial career and expertise

Rigato began his career working in the fintech industry in Frankfurt, Germany. In his role, he managed financial products that were worth up to 100 million euros. However, he knew that it wasn't his goal to work for someone every day for decades until he eventually retired.

His work outside of a job for someone else's company began as he started managing his family's seven-figure financial portfolio eight years ago.

As his parents were close to retirement age, he applied proven portfolio strategies to ensure reasonable growth while protecting his parent’s portfolio from excessive risk.

When he started working full time, he started his own portfolio with a much more aggressive strategy, which led him to get a 174% return on his investments in 2021.

Rigato credits his success to a focus on the idea of stoicism. This concept is the ability to control one's emotions while facing tough decisions and hardships. The ability to do so can lead to far more logical decision-making, something that is highly beneficial in making financial investments.

He found this method brought him consistent results and great success. With his proven methodology, he created Stoic Money to teach others how to invest on their own and not have to rely on a financial advisor to build their financial futures.

Why Vittorio Rigato created Stoic Money

Stoic Money is Rigato’s way of building the knowledge of others so they can become more confident and independent in their investments. As he said in multiple interviews: “You are the only person that wants the best for your money. This is why you cannot rely on someone else, such as a financial advisor, hoping that they will bring you to Financial Freedom. You have to learn how to do it yourself!”.

Stoic Money provides one-on-one coaching for his clients. During his coaching program, Vittorio works with each individual client to focus on their realistic financial goals and how to create a workable plan to meet those goals.

Conclusion

Vittorio Rigato's unique approach to investments and managing a financial portfolio has seen his personal finances grow consistently over the last eight years and has also benefited the portfolio he manages for his family.

Now, as an investing coach and the founder of Stoic Money, he has helped more than 200 people find their footing in the investment world.

