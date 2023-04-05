Ed Morse Automotive Group Hits #52 on Automotive News' Annual List of Top U.S. Dealerships; Moved Up Eight Spots

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive News just announced its annual ranking of the top 150 auto dealership group based in the U.S., and Ed Morse Automotive Group was listed at #52, moving up eight spots from last year. The 2023 ranking is based on new vehicles sold in 2022 and is determined by the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

"This new ranking is a true testament to the hard work of every single employee we have, as they are dedicated and determined to make the car and motorcycle buying experience an enjoyable one for our customers. Imagine if we could have included our recent five motorcycle dealership acquisitions, as it could have moved us even further up the list," said Teddy Morse, Chairman & CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

In the last few years, Ed Morse Automotive Group has been aggressively expanding with automotive and motorcycle dealership acquisitions in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and Oklahoma. This expansion has grown their group to 36 dealerships, 76 franchises and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands. Plus, they proudly have over 2,000 employees and growing.

"We are excited to move up eight spots on one of the automotive industry's most prestigious lists and believe that our growth will continue. Our family-owned culture has been embraced in these new markets we have entered, and we look forward to announcing more expansions in 2023," said Randy Hoffman, Chief Operation Officer for Ed Morse Automotive Group.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with acquisitions into Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group